Olmsted County receives national honor for pre-trial release program

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County has received a national Achievement Award for its pre-trial release program.

The award from the National Association of Counties is part of an effort to honor innovative and effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

Olmsted County’s pre-trial release program started in January 2019 and is designed to help reduce the jail population by offering alternatives to traditional incarceration pre-conviction.

“Pretrial Services works cooperatively with the Olmsted County District Court by providing the court with a validated risk assessment tool that equips decision makers with alternatives to incarceration,” says Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections Director Nikki Niles. “Olmsted County Pretrial Services also partners with other internal and external stakeholders to provide resources that assist clients with mitigating their risk to accrue additional criminal charges or miss court appearances.”

“The Pretrial Release Program gives prosecutors and judges a validated risk assessment to evaluate appropriate conditions of release. Without such an assessment and a supportive program, we could only guess at risk and used bail as a means to appease our concerns for ongoing public safety,” says Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem. “We have also seen significant reduction in ‘failure to appear’ episodes as a result of pretrial services support.”

The National Association of Counties gives out awards in 18 categories for government programs and services across the country.

“Over the past year, county officials and frontline employees have demonstrated bold, inspirational leadership,” says Association President Gary Moore. “This year’s Achievement Award winning programs illustrate the innovative ways counties build healthy, safe, and vibrant communities across America.”