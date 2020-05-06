Olmsted County puts out video against coronavirus discrimination

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new video is out highlighting the shared battle against coronavirus in Olmsted County.

Rochester Public Schools, Olmsted County government, and the City of Rochester teamed up to create the video, titled “OneMN: Together.”

“COVID-19 does not discriminate, yet there were reports throughout the state and the country of people experiencing discrimination because of misconceptions about the virus,” says Executive Director of Communications, Marketing, and Technology at RPS, Heather Nessler. “We hope this video demonstrates that we are a community battling the virus, not each other.”

In April, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan launched a Discrimination Helpline in Minnesota to protect the civil rights of Minnesotans and to provide support for individuals affected by COVID-19 stigmatization. The number is 1-833-454-0148 and the helpline is staffed Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, or people can click here to submit and online form.