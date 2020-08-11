Olmsted County primary election day runs smoothly, smaller turnout

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County’s preparation ahead of Tuesday’s primary election day is paying off.

There are sixty polling locations in Olmsted County. Elections manager Katie Smith says a majority of voters have come prepared with their own PPE and some even brought their own pens.

It was a request from election workers in order to lessen the amount of high-touch items to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Smith says there has been a smaller turnout which is expected for a primary election but it’s been made even smaller by the fact many voters already cast their absentee ballot.

Due to the smaller groups Smith says thankfully there haven’t been any reports of long lines.

“People are walking in and being able to check-in right away or being able to interact and get started voting curbside, outside of some of the locations, which has been a popular options. So, we're just talking a matter of minutes not any sort of long waits.”

Smith added that voters and poll workers have expressed the PPE that’s been put in place along with social distancing measures have made the election experience feel safe.