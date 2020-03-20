Olmsted County preparing to open third Coronavirus testing location

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County, Mayo Clinic, and Olmsted Medical Center are working on a collaborative testing site at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. It will be the 3rd and largest testing site in the city. It will accept patients from Mayo, OMC, and others not covered by either of the hospitals.

The site is having a run-through this weekend to see how the operation works. It will test about 20 people over the weekend.

"Because it's a partnership, there's a lot of logistics that need to be worked out, so the goal for saturday and sunday isn't to have a large through put, but rather just to have a smaller number of individuals coming through so we can really test and refine our processes," explains Dan Jensen, operations section chief of Olmsted County's incident command response to Covid-19. "If we're able to test and refine those processes, then that will allow us, when we decide to go live when we have enough demand, and also when we have enough supplies coming available, when we get to that point and we're able to go live, we'll be ready for that."

Although the Olmsted County Fairgrounds are typically public property, that's not the case right now. Do not come onto the property if you're not authorized to be there. You will be asked to leave, or even arrested.