Olmsted County praises new COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people struggling to pay rent and keep a roof over their heads.

That's why Gov. Tim Walz announced a plan to address housing and homelessness across the state.

The 2020 COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program will provide $100 million in rental and mortgage assistance from the CARES Act.

The governor says the funds will be available for families by mid-August. That way money will be there before his executive order that has frozen evictions expires and rent is due again by the first of September.

Olmsted County HRA director Dave Dunn says providing stable housing ot those in need is a benefit to everyone.

Dunn explained, "We know that by keeping people stable we save money in our systems when we talk about foster care, when we talk about school and special education. Also, when we talk about prisons and we talk about the correctional system. Anything we do to keep people housed is an investment that pays off down the road."

Applications for the program are due by 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

If you're interested you can find more information and apply by clicking here.