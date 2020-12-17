Olmsted County praises Gov. Walz's $195 million affordable housing development plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for some families to stay in their homes due to loss of income or jobs. Against that backdrop Governor Tim Walz is now announcing $195 million in affordable housing developments.

The Olmsted County Housing Authority says it’s obvious COVID-19 hasn’t been fair and there are those who have been impacted significantly economically so having more affordable housing can be a lifeline for anyone who lost their job or income this year.

Executive director Dave Dunn explained, “For those who have been impacted economically anything we can do to increase the housing stock and increase more affordable housing options for them is of the upmost importance.”

Dunn says there have been two projects approved and recently selected for funding that will bring 12-0 units of affordable housing into the community.

He says the need for housing is particularly important as Dunn says about half of the people who rent in Olmsted County pay more than 30% of their gross income in rent.

Dunn added, “Every time new properties open up and new housing becomes available that really helps overall with the supply in the community and as supply continues to go up that starts to put some downward pressure on rents which is wonderful for everyone.”

As part of Walz’s announcement Minnesota Housing plans to create or preserve more than 2,300 affordable homes across the state.