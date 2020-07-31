Olmsted County political parties weigh in on President's tweet

ROCHESTER, Minn. -The presidential election is less than 100 days away. While many people are looking forward to this day the President is talking about perhaps delaying the November election.

This morning President Trump tweeted.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

Mark Liebow is a chair for Olmsted County DFL. He says the coronavirus has changed every element of our lives, which would naturally include the way we vote. Liebow adds the election office in said they saw an increase in mail-in voting in 2018, and they're expecting to see an increase in this election despite COVID.

"So they are ready for it." said Liebow. "They have changed their processes. They've upped their game in terms of dealing with this, so they count the votes. It won't drag for weeks after they will count it before the polls close.

Greg Gallas is the Chairman of Olmsted County GOP. He says there is room for significant error.

"I don't know if the post office could even handle that kind of volume," said Gallas. "I believe it could be fraudulent. There have been reports of ballots being mailed to locations that they weren't supposed to show up. It raises the question will they end up in the right hands entirely possible, but we don't know that.