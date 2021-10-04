Olmsted County organization wages battle against population of geese

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An Olmsted County organization is ready to battle the geese population; they’re just looking to be armed with the right, non-lethal, ammunition.

The Mechanical History Roundtable is based at the Olmsted County History Center and is working to take care of soybean fields being plagued by geese.

MHRT member Irv Plitzuweit said, “We have a little over an acre of beans that couldn't be harvested because they were delayed because of the geese picking them up or they didn't grow at all.”

Starting last week the organization placed a number of deterrents, like coyote decoys, in the soybean fields but Plitzuweit says they’re not doing enough to rid the organization of the pest.

He said, “We hope the DNR will see it in their wisdom to loan us some bird bangers which just make some noise.”

Right now members are also using air horns to scare the geese away but they’re paying out of pocket for each can which costs around $15.

Now they’re hoping the DNR will donate bird bangers that look like guns but aren’t lethal, and make a noise similar to the air horns at about 120 decibels.

The group has already entered into a management plan with the DNR but is now asking the city of Rochester to approve the request for the bird bangers before more geese show up.

Plitzuweit added, “The big migration that might come down, they've never seen these deterrents or never been chased away by noise or dogs, and they might think they don't mean anything and might land here. That's what we're concerned with and why we want the option to have some flash bang that the DNR will hopefully lend us to use judiciously.”

The organization also says the geese leave droppings around the Olmsted History Center grounds which is unsanitary during events like Rooster games as well as outdoor movie nights.

The city council is set to make a decision on the request at its meeting beginning at 6pm on Monday.