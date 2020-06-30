Olmsted County opens new transitional housing, closing overnight program at Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sheltering the homeless at the Mayo Civic Center was Olmsted County's emergency response to COVID-19. Now, the county is transitioning into a more long-term plan.

On Wednesday, the county is closing down the overnight program at the Civic Center that Catholic Charities has been managing. It is opening two new facilities: a 12 unit facility, and a 15 unit facility. Catholic Charities will also reopen the Rochester Community Warming Center on 4th Street for overlfow. The overnight shelter at the Civic Center will close on Wednesday.

15 people have been selected for the facility at 105 North Broadway, the former Primetime Living assisted Living Facility. Each person has their own bedroom and bathroom. There are three additional units that will be used to isolate people who don't have a safe place to quarantine while they recover from COVID-19 or wait for their test results.

While living in the facilities, residents will adhere by rules such as not having guests, keeping their rooms tidy, and working on mental health issues. The goal is to help them transition into more permanent housing situations, and help them "really try to work on those core needs that maybe got them into homelessness to begin with. What we want to do is by providing this safe shelter, allow them to start working on some of those other issues as well," explains Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority housing director Dave Dunn.

The county has a 10 year lease on the building. The lease is $10,000 per month, but there's a purchase option the county will be finalizing soon. To start with, the costs are covered by the Olmsted County HRA levy. More long term, OCHRA is working with the state to find funding reimbursement opportunities for COVID-related expenses.

"This is part of an ongoing solution for us to address homelessness in Olmsted County. There isn't a silver bullet, but what we want to do is find enough facilities like this we can turn into housing opportunities because really the solution for homelessness is more housing," explains Dunn. "It's not just housing. We have to do housing with services and we have to be able to meet the needs of the clients, and that's what we're trying to do here. It's the next piece of our solution."

Catholic Charities will staff the 105 North Broadway facility. The day program at Mayo Civic Center remains open until further notice, dependant upon when the Rochester Public Library is able to reopen.