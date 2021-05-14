Olmsted County is one of Minnesota's most dangerous counties for drunk driving

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Drunk driving is an issue all across Minnesota, including in Olmsted County.

According to the state's department of public safety, it ranks number nine for most dangerous in the state. Out of 15 counties, 281 people died in drunk driving crashes from 2014-2018.

Nearly 1,000 people were injured during that same time period.

As always, Minnesota law enforcement is working hard to eliminate drunk driving and speeding on the state's roads.

There will be extra enforcement in the Rochester area on May 18th. Minnesota Department of Public Safety is also encouraging folks to always plan a sober ride home.