Olmsted County okays $19.1 million in coronavirus spending

'COVID-19 has been devastating for individuals and families in Olmsted County in a number of ways.'

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 12:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners has approved a plan to spend $19.1 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The money will go to four key areas in need of support:

$4.7 million to cover emergency isolation and quarantine shelter as well as access to basic needs – food, transportation, shelter, mental health care – for those in crisis because of COVID-19.

$5.5 million to organizations severely impacted by the pandemic. That includes $4 million for small businesses, $1 million for non-profit agencies, and $500,000 for mental health in K-12 schools.

$8.9 million for county operations costs required to manage COVID-19, such as Cost recovery for personnel, facilities and supplies, and technology expenses incurred in leading the public health response the coronavirus.

“COVID-19 has been devastating for individuals and families in Olmsted County in a number of ways. This CARES Act funding allows Olmsted County to direct funds to those in our community who are struggling,” says Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welch. “Our mission is to provide the foundation of a vibrant community and to do that in the COVID world, Olmsted County has pivoted operations and adapted to new ways of doing business. This funding allows us to continue providing service with care to the community to help improve quality of life during these unprecedented times.”

Among the specific items being funded are:

• Emergency financial assistance to individuals or families directly impacted by loss of income (eviction prevention, emergency shelter, rent, mortgage, utility, childcare, etc.).

• Food delivery to vulnerable populations.

• Mental health services for uninsured and underinsured.

• Testing at-risk groups.

• Targeted COVID-19 education and outreach to at-risk populations.

• COVID-19 testing facility at Graham Park.

• Temporary judicial space during pandemic to ensure appropriate physical distancing.

• Modifications to the Rochester Community Warming Center to serve the homeless during COVID-19 in the upcoming winter season.

• Portable technology and support to process increasing public assistance workload.

