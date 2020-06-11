Olmsted County officials warn of fake contact tracing phone calls

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - One of the most effective tools in the fight against the Coronavirus is contact tracing. It's the process of identifying people who may have come into contact with an infected person.

But Olmsted County officials want you to be cautious if you get a call from someone claiming to be a contact tracer. They say criminals are targeting people by claiming to be public health officials and saying they needpersonal information for contact tracing purposes.

Real contact tracers will ask you for date of birth, address, race, ethnicity and questions about where you have been and who you have been in close contact with. They will not ask you for information like immigration status, social security number, financial information or your driver's license number.

"We want to remind people to never provide personal identifying information to anyone over the phone they do not know," said Kari Etrheim, a Public Information Officer for Olmsted County Public Health.

Etrheim said there haven't been any reports of these calls in Olmsted County, but it is happening across the country, so they want local residents to be aware so that it doesn't happen to them.

If you receive a call about contact tracing and you're not sure if it's legitimate, you're urged to call your public health department and ask to be transferred to the person who called you.