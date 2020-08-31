Olmsted County non-profit organization relief program now accepting applications

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - There will soon be one million dollars available for area non-profit organizations needing help during the pandemic.

Rochester Area Foundation started accepting applications for the Olmsted County Non-Profit Organization Relief Program on Monday.

There are certain qualifications and some organizations may have priority when it comes to the services they provide and the populations they serve.

"There is a million dollars that's available for distribution through this process, minimum of $1500 and maximum of $25,000," Rochester Area Foundation President Jennifer Woodford said. "So we're really hopeful that we can impact a wide variety of non-profits that serve Olmsted County with these funds."

Wilfredo Román Cátala is Olmsted County's Chief Financial Officer and says the help is needed.

"Normally people are more than pleased to give money when the situations or economic conditions are OK," Cátala explained, "but those economic conditions have eroded due to the pandemic. It's harder for those non-profits to receive the funding they need to provide the programs and the impact they normally do in our communities."

