Olmsted County "more prepared than ever" to serve homeless population this winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We’re not feeling the impact of winter yet but Olmsted County is more prepared than ever to help those needing housing, food, or mental health assistance this year.

The county’s Health, Housing, and Human Services Division is working collaboratively to serve Rochester’s homeless population.

Olmsted County HRA executive director David Dunn says there ar more resources available to those experiencing homelessness now than there ever have been before and that includes affordable housing.

He explained, “Olmsted County has created two new housing buildings that are serving people experiencing homelessness. Center City Housing should hopefully be, by the end of this month, opening another facility for those experiencing homelessness that have serious and persistent mental health issues so what we're really trying to do is tackle this on all fronts.”

According to Rochester police an incident Monday night saw a homeless man rob a Rochester gas station which Dunn says the county is also working to prevent especially as the weather turns colder,

“If we can help somebody to have a place to live, that has food, that has shelter, that has clothing then we can hopefully bring that person, if they're willing, to bring them to the healthy assistance they need to continue to grow in a positive direction. Then it is crime prevention because that's one less person who maybe isn't in a desperate situation that needs to think and do something that they wouldn't normally want,” he added.

Dunn says the Rochester community warming shelter is also a relatively new investment, only being around for about two years, to help keep people safe from the cold.

The county also has the Empowering Connections and Housing Outreach Center, known as ECHO, which recently open and will serve as a satellite office to serve people struggling with other housing needs.

If you're interested in learning more you can click here.