Olmsted County medical experts are answering your COVID-19 questions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County residents can tune in to a COVID-19 Q&A video hosted by several medical experts.

Leaders with public health, Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center are answering your questions about vaccine concerns, addressing misinformation and myths, as well as provide accurate information. Public health director, Graham Briggs, said throughout the entire pandemic, they've learned they aren't able to get the same message out to everyone.

This virtual forum will be their way of getting the correct information out at once. "Some cultures and some populations talk to community members through Facebook live, for example, or they gather information through community leaders or they have trusted sources of information," explained Briggs. "So, there are different ways that we can share information."

Olmsted County now has nearly 80% of its total population fully vaccinated. More than 83% have at least one dose of the vaccine. "We are seeing some promising or encouraging information. We're seeing the number of cases coming in every day starting to slow down. So, we haven't reached a peak yet officially, but it looks like we may be moving towards that," Briggs explained. "We are seeing our weekly vaccination numbers go back up like across the rest of the state."

Briggs said they're going to be closely monitoring the case numbers following this weekend since it's Labor Day, as well as the reports coming in from school now that students are back in the classroom.

You can expect to watch that video around 10:30 Thursday morning.