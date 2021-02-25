Olmsted County marks one year of COVID-19 response efforts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tomorrow marks one year since Olmsted County created its first Emergency Operations Center to begin tackling the pandemic.

On March 11th, 2020, the first positive case of COVID-19 was found in Olmsted County.

Since then, Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County, and Olmsted Medical Center have partnered together to try to fight this pandemic.

On March 23rd, 2020, Mayo Clinic partnered with Olmsted County and Olmsted Medical Center to set up the first testing site in the state at Graham Park.

In the eight months the site was open, there were over 75,000 tests done.

This was back when test kits were hard to get.

During that time, the City of Rochester and Olmsted County partnered to establish the COVID-19 Community Call Center, as well as the Olmsted County Case Investigation Team.

The vaccine distribution planning began this past October.

Reflecting on these milestones, Amy Evans with Olmsted County Public Health says it was a team effort.

"I'm sure I can speak on behalf of those who are on the call with me today that we are very proud of our staff who have worked tirelessly for the past year in our longest running activation here in the history of our department," says Evans.

She adds Olmsted County is one of the top five counties in the state for vaccine distribution efforts.

Olmsted County Public Health says more than 25% of Olmsted County has received one dose of the vaccine and about 17% have gotten both doses.