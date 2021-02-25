Olmsted County marks one full year of the coronavirus pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday marks one year since Olmsted County Public Health activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local health officials announced Olmsted County’s first case of COVID-19 on March 11, seven weeks after it was first detected in the United States.

“Olmsted County is surrounded by a community of health and social services experts within the departments of Olmsted County and amongst external partners such as Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center. Living in the ‘Med City’ has greatly assisted in the local efforts this past year,” says Denise Daniels, Olmsted County Public Health COVID-19 Incident Commander. “These internal and external relationships were well established prior to the start of COVID-19, which has ensured a trusting and solid foundation in our response efforts.”

Olmsted County officials say their local pandemic response over the past year has been highlighted by:

Olmsted County regularly collecting and analyzing local COVID data and sharing it on our website to provide residents and leaders with the most up-to-date information for decision making.

Opening of the Graham Park Collaborative Collection Site – the first community collaborative COVID-19 collection site in the state for COVID testing with Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center. From March 23, 2020 through November 14, 2020 testing was only closed for three days (May 25, July 3, and July 4). The most tests were conducted on November 8 (1,308 tests), and a total of 75,637 tests were completed.

Olmsted County collaborated with the City of Rochester to establish the COVID-19 Community Call Center. To date, there have been 5,536 calls answered through that call center.

The county established robust teams and processes for local case contact investigations, monitoring, cluster control, and outbreak management to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to others. The Olmsted County Case Investigation Team has conducted 8,694 interviews and has helped identify 18,403 close contacts.

COVID-19 vaccine planning began in October with distribution beginning in late December 2020 and more than 25.3% of the Olmsted County population has received at least one dose of vaccine and 16.6% have completed the two-dose series.

“As we look back on this anniversary, it has been the relationships and collaboration with local organizations and health care agencies that have helped us mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” says Daniels. “We are proud of the Olmsted County staff who have worked tirelessly over the past year during our longest running emergency response in our history. And we are proud of our community for keeping the well-being of everyone in Olmsted County a priority.”