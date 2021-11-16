Olmsted County man sentenced for shotgun-blasting a dog

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who shot a dog in front of a child is finally sentenced.

Richard Taylor Jordan, 33 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and reckless use of a dangerous weapon.

He was arrested in early November 2019 after the incident in the 13000 block of Highway 52 SE. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Jordan shot a dog in the neck with a 12-gauge shotgun after it nipped at him. Deputies said a small child was only five or six feet away when the dog was killed.

Jordan underwent a mental evaluation and was ruled incompetent to stand trial in March 2020 but was then found competent in October 2020. His trial was scheduled to begin but Jordan pleaded guilty Tuesday. He’s been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $450 fine.