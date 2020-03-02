Clear

Olmsted County man ruled not competent after killing dog

Richard Jordan/Olmsted County Adult Detention Center

Dog shot in front of a small child.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 4:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of shooting the family dog in front of a child has been found not competent to stand trial.

Richard Taylor Jordan, 32 of Rochester, was arrested in early November 2019 and charged with animal torture and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says after the dog nipped at him, Jordan got a 12-gauge shotgun and shot the dog in the neck, killing it. Deputies say a small child was five to six feet away during the shooting. This incident happened in the 13000 block of Highway 52 SE.

A mental evaluation of Jordan was conducted and a judge ruled Monday that he was not competent to stand trial.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
March comes in like a lamb - and well above average
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Downtown Building Faces Demolition

Image

Training For Bike Races

Image

Red Cross Helping Families

Image

Alzheimer's Bill

Image

High Speed Chase

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Happy Meteorological Spring!

Image

Sean Weather 3/1

Image

Kasson hosts welcoming party for state wrestlers

Community Events