Olmsted County man ruled not competent after killing dog

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of shooting the family dog in front of a child has been found not competent to stand trial.

Richard Taylor Jordan, 32 of Rochester, was arrested in early November 2019 and charged with animal torture and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says after the dog nipped at him, Jordan got a 12-gauge shotgun and shot the dog in the neck, killing it. Deputies say a small child was five to six feet away during the shooting. This incident happened in the 13000 block of Highway 52 SE.

A mental evaluation of Jordan was conducted and a judge ruled Monday that he was not competent to stand trial.