ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of five felony sex crimes is pleading not guilty.

Timothy Jay Griffin, 55 of Rochester, was arrested in December 2020 and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Law enforcement says the crimes all involved a victim under the age of 17 and happened in Olmsted County.

No trial date has been set for Griffin.