Olmsted County man arrested for bar assaults

DOVER, Minn. - A man is arrested after allegedly attacking two people at a bar Wednesday night.

The Olmsted Country Sherrif's Office says it happened around 10:10 pm at the Road Trip on Main Street in Dover. Investigators say Joseph Patrick Martin II, 31 of Dover, got into a verbal argument with a group of 3 to 4 people at the bar, then walked over and assaulted two of them.

Martin is accused of punching a 35-year-old Dover man in the face, who then fell and hit his head and was knocked unconscious. The Olmsted County Sherrif's Office says Martin then punched a 45-year-old man from Dover, put him in a choke hold, and then bit his ear. Both victims were taken to the hospital and authorities say the 35-year-old needed surgery for facial fractures.

The Sherrif's Office says Martin drove away and his vehicle was later located on Highway 52, just south of Interstate 90, after some sort of crash. The Minnesota State Patrol then found Martin some distance away on I-90.

The Sherrif's Office says Martin was "obviously intoxicated" and resisted arrest until he had to be shot with a taser. When asked why he resisted, Martin reportedly said he "just wanted to feel that shock."

Martin is facing charges of third-degree assault, fifth-degree assault, obstructio, and disorderly conduct.