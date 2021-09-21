Olmsted County looking to raise taxes by $5.2 million

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners has approved a preliminary tax increase of $5.2 million.

Commissioners say that follows no tax increase in 2021 to help residents deal with the economic instability of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We kept a 0% increase in 2021 by not filling various vacant positions across the county and delaying projects,” says Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch. “Keeping the levy flat during the height of COVID restrictions and unemployment was important for businesses and residents; however, this put additional pressure on the new budget for 2022.”

Welsch says one of the things driving the tax increase is a large, anticipated increase in health care spending for the county’s 1,300 employees in 2022. She also explains that eight of the county’s 10 labor bargaining units have all settled contracts for a 2.5% cost of living increase.

The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will vote on the final 2022 tax levy at the board meeting to be held on December 14, 2021. The county’s Truth in Taxation meeting will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 7 pm in the Government Center board room at 151 4th Street SE in Rochester. If approved, the increase would raise the county's 2022 tax levy to $112,822,877.