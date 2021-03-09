Olmsted County leaders hope to look more closely into equity in the justice system

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Officials in Olmsted County want to look more closely into the equity of our local justice system.

The Olmsted County Justice Council, and inter-government board whose members include RPD Chief Jim Franklin and Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, is working toward forming a sub-group focused specifically on equity in the justice system.

While the group's framework is still being defined, board members say it could bring together different perspectives to look into the landscape of work being done related to equity in the justice system. The group might then develop strategies and recommendations to advise the full justice council.

Rochester City Council President Brook Carlson, a member of the justice council, says the group's possible impact is exciting.

"There's lots of great work happening, but there's even more we can do," Carlson said. "We are a really incredible group of professionals around this table that have the opportunity to make change, and it's really hopeful and exciting."

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says he hopes the group's work extends beyond issues related to law enforcement.

"I think there's a lot more to it. I think there's a lot of questions about what happens in the judicial system and beyond, all the way through probation. So I see this as a much bigger thing."