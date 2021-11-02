Olmsted County launching new program to promote affordable housing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County will use federal pandemic recovery money to promote the building of affordable housing.

The County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to spend $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the Growing Affordable, Inclusive Neighborhoods (GAIN) in Olmsted County program. Applicants who commit to build affordable, new homes or purchase new homes could receive a $10,000 down-payment assistance loan, forgivable incrementally over the first five years.

“Too many families are struggling to find affordable homeownership options in Olmsted County. This federal funding will help hundreds of individuals and families make homeownership a reality,” says Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn. “We know finding the money for a down payment on a home can be a difficult part of the home-purchasing process, and we’re hopeful this program will be the jump-start they need.”

Under the GAIN program, the anticipated cost to construct the residence must not exceed $300,000.

“Home ownership is a valued community and family lifestyle, and the GAIN in Olmsted County program will provide that,” says Olmsted County Commissioner Matt Flynn. “The program will help create affordable, safe homes, and give our local economy a boost following some difficult times that are still impacting so many members of our community.”

To qualify, those looking to build or buy in Olmsted County need to meet one or more ARPA requirements to receive funding:

· 80% Area Median Income (AMI) and below at time of application.

· Reside in a qualified census tract as defined by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

· Served in a business or industry which was disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic such as the hospitality industry or the tourism industry. If one adult member of the household served in an industry disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, this is sufficient to qualify.

Olmsted County says all applications to provide funding for new home construction must be approved on or before December 31, 2024, and construction of all new residences using program funding must be completed on or before December 31, 2026.

For more information on the GAIN program, click here.