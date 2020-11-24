Olmsted County launching new coronavirus awareness campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn. – “Think Ahead Olmsted” is the theme of a new COVID-19 awareness campaign by Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS).

“The actions we all take together this holiday season can help us protect the health and safety of all of our residents,” said Director of OCPHS Graham Briggs. “Pandemic fatigue is very real and we are seeing it not only in our community, but around the country. This is a critical time. We all need to do our part and seriously follow the guidelines so we can slow the spread.”

The campaign is encouraging the public to enjoy the holiday season as safely as possible:

- Stay home and do not physically gather with anyone outside of your immediate household.

- Reach out (virtually) and talk to someone. Call or text relatives, friends, or neighbors.

- Organize virtual family gatherings and games over the internet.

- Mail special greetings to friends and family.

