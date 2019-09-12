ROCHESTER, Minn.-We continue to follow local law enforcement agencies fighting the drug epidemic in our area.

Earlier this year, local law enforcement said that an application had been filed to designate Olmsted County as a "High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area."

It's not a glamorous title, the Rochester Police Department and the Sheriff's Department are hoping being designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area will help with more federal funding to provide more resources to combat drug use.

“It confirms we have a big problem here,”said Sheriff Kevin Torgerson “Narcotics guys buying an ounce or gram and things like that or a few ounces here and there and that was a big deal and they would run those cases up and charge people and now it's pounds.”

The federal government recognized Olmsted County as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. To earn that title, law enforcement must prove their community is an area where drugs is a serious problem.

“We need help and so it's great we're going to get help on the other end we got a huge problem and we need support now from the federal government as well as our regional partners to help find a way to get this stopped,” said the Sheriff.

There are other counties in Minnesota with a similar title. In the twin cities area, five counties including Dakota, Washington and Ramsey are considered HIDA’S.

With this title comes funding to fight drug activity.

“Gives us better access to federal assistance and resources and prosecution those type of things as well,” said RPD Captain Casey Moilanen.

The sheriff and police department say the funding doesn't mean more deputies and officers are going to join. Someone from the agency will come to Olmsted County within the next month to discuss more funding details.