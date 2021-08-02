Olmsted County installing computer kiosks to access county services

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 11 computerized kiosks are being installed throughout Olmsted County to help residents access county services.

“At Olmsted County, we believe in providing high quality service with care to the community. We also strive to deliver innovative solutions to help improve our residents’ quality of life,” says Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch. “The Olmsted County Kiosks are designed to be another touchpoint for residents to access help from the county.”

The kiosks will allow residents to get help from Olmsted County’s Health, Housing, and Human Services (HHH) teams as well as information on Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, RentHelpMN, and State of Minnesota benefits.

Olmsted County Kiosks are now available at the following locations:

- Channel One: 131 35th St. SE, Rochester

- Family Service Rochester: 4600 18th Ave. NW, Rochester

- Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association (IMAA): 2500 Valleyhigh Dr. NW, Rochester

- 2100 building: 2100 Campus Dr. SE, Rochester

- 2117 building: 2117 Campus Dr. SE, Rochester (2 kiosks)

- Rochester Public Library: 101 2nd St. SE, Rochester

- The Salvation Army (social services building): 115 1st Ave. NE, Rochester

- Zumbro Valley Health Center: 343 Woodlake Dr., Rochester

Kiosks will also be available at the following sites beginning August 10:

- Stewartville Public Library: 110 2nd St. SE, Stewartville

- RCTC Heintz Center: 1926 Collegeview Rd. E., Rochester

“This is just phase one of our Olmsted County Kiosks effort,” says HHH Division Administrator Sarah Oachs. “We will gather learnings from this first phase and continue expanding the number of offerings available in the future. I encourage Olmsted County residents to give the kiosks a try and let us know what you think. Feedback can be provided directly through the kiosks, or via email at OlmstedKiosks@olmstedcounty.gov, and will be critical to ensuring they’re meeting resident needs and helping Olmsted County achieve its mission of providing the foundation of a vibrant community.”