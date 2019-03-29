Clear
One person injured in Olmsted Co. crash

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 5:39 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 6:15 PM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - KIMT News 3 is on scene of an injury crash in Olmsted County.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 247 near Farmington Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 54 year-old Maymie Hagedorn of Lake City was driving south bound when she stopped abruptly to slow down, lost control, and rolled the vehicle into the north bound ditch.

Hagedorn was transported to St. Mary's hospital in Rochester for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

