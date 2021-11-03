Olmsted County in need of foster care providers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County is in need of foster care providers for three main groups of children and young adults.

There is a need for foster care parents and homes for kids and young adults school age and up, and for the 18 to 21-year-olds in extended foster care.

There is also a need for homes open to sibling groups of three or more. Olmsted County's goal is to keep families together.

In addition, the county is looking for homes open and willing to take on children with special medical needs or who are struggling with mental health or trauma - an area the pandemic has worsened for some.

"Being isolated caused additional challenges like being away from their biological family and not being able to connect as often or be in-person as often as they would like," said Olmsted County Child Care Licensing Supervisor Tiffany Kacir. "They struggled with that, as well as coping at school and adjusting to distance learning. On top of all the struggles to connect with providers and get mental health services in place. Because everything went virtual and so it was sometimes a challenge to start those services."

Kacir outlined the process potential foster care parents go through to receive their license.

Attend an information session. The next virtual informational session for Olmsted County members is on Nov. 15.

Complete and return the application packet.

Complete a background study.

Attend additional training.

Successfully complete a home study.

Receive your license from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Kacir recounts a testimonial given by one of Olmsted County's foster parents, Amy.

"She just says it so well," said Kacir. "She really highlights the benefits of being a foster parent, the little wins you get in just providing that safety net - that bridge for kids in a time of need. She said you really don't need to be a perfect parent. Just coming in with your good spirits. We're here to support and guide families."