Olmsted County homeowners encouraged to take advantage of foreclosure moratorium

ROCHESTER, Minn. - President Joe Biden is hoping to help homeowners struggling during the pandemic by extending a ban on foreclosures.

The ban on housing foreclosures is extended until June 30th meaning more homeowners will be able to stay in their home and figure out how to make mortgage payments.

Olmsted County says it receives calls from around two homeowners a day looking for assistance.

Housing director Dave Dunn says this moratorium should allow homeowners to reach out to lenders and hopefully find a solution to stay in their homes.

Dunn explained, "Because of the moratorium the lender may be more willing to work with you now than they would be once the foreclosure moratorium ends. So, because they don't have that tool of foreclosure they may be willing to do a loan modification or to do something else to kind of help extend people's terms."

Previously the moratorium on foreclosures was set to expire on March 31.

Dunn added, "You may not hear from your lender for a while but I can assure you that the problem isn't going away and so being proactive as much as you can be and addressing the issue and coming to grips with it is really the best way for people to stay in their homes."

According to Census Bureau data almost 12% of homeowners with mortgages were late on their payments.