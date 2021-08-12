Olmsted County health officials say community testing sites will not be coming back

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Graham Park in Olmsted County used to be the central location where you would get tested for COVID-19 at no cost at the beginning of the pandemic. The community testing site shut down last November and now, as positive cases are coming back here in the county, we're learning the community testing center won't be.

When the colder weather moved in and cases seemed to be under control, the collaborative testing site was closed and several other testing options became available. Public health director, Graham Briggs, said because the virus has been studied and tested so much over the past year and a half, getting tested for COVID-19 has become widely accessible. "There's private testing. There are mail-in kits. There's access at your doctor," he explained. "So, there's a lot of different ways that people can get rapid screening done, the nose test and all that sort of stuff. With that expanded access to testing, at this point at least, we don't see a need or a reason to go back to one coordinated site again."

If you need to get tested for COVID-19 in Olmsted County, you can go through Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center, Community Health Services, Hy-Vee or you can order an online testing kit from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Just a week ago, infectious disease director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said there are plans to expand testing capacity across the U.S. and research is ongoing to improve testing access even more.