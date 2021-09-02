Olmsted County health leaders address COVID-19 questions in new video

OLMSTED CO., Minn - The first in a series of videos focused on answering Olmsted County’s COVID-19 questions has been released.

Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County Public Health and Olmsted Medical Center all participate din answering community questions.

In a nearly hour-long Youtube video health officials addressed topics such as masking, misinformation and myths and questions about vaccinations.

In the video OCPHS communication team member Emma Dierks said, “Now, we'll move on to the topic of masking. Graham would universal masking in indoor spaces help reduce transmission?”

Dr. Randy Hemann with Olmsted Medical Center later responded saying, “Masking is a small part of this and the science of it needs to mature on it. Certainly it works but in what degree it works and where it works will still be debated.”

OCPHS director Graham Briggs says the video answers the most asked question from the community as information continues to evolve.

He explained, “Talking about the current situation is challenging because we're seeing the science evolve in front of us and at times evolving very quickly so what we said last week might be different this week and that's not because we're misleading people or we don't know what we're doing.”

If you still have questions you want answered after watching the video Briggs says you can still send in questions to this email address PACSupport@co.olmsted.mn.us

He added, “We ask the public to send in questions so we can have a group of experts address those in this sort of forum.”

The next video’s topic will focus on youth and their experience with COVID-19 vaccines and masking. Briggs says the overall goal is to provide clear and accurate information to the public.

“There's a lot of different people saying different things,” said Briggs. “So, I think one of the things we've wanted to work on in Olmsted County, and in working with Mayo and Olmsted Medical Center, is to make ourselves available, make our data transparent, talk to the public about what we're seeing and, like in this case, make ourselves available to answer the questions we're commonly seeing coming in so that there is a place to go to get answers to those questions.”

If you’d like to watch the full video you can do so by clicking here.