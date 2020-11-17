Olmsted County has plans for new Lake Zumbro Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County has unveiled its master plan for the new Lake Zumbro Park.

That’s the new name being given to the former White Bridge Pier and White Bridge Fishing Access. The County Parks Department says they’re also adding nearly three acres to the park.

“We are excited about our new name of this park – Lake Zumbro Park,” says Olmsted County Park Superintendent Karlin Ziegler. “The name was changed to provide more geographical context. And, since this park has more recreation potential beyond a fishing pier, the name is more reflective of that.”

The Lake Zumbro Park master plan includes:

Short-term priorities (0-5 years)

Work on the double landing boat launch, parking lot, and the large retaining wall.

Installation of the ADA accessible personal watercraft (kayak and canoe) dock.

Mid-term priorities (5-10 years)

Moving the peninsula parking lot to provide more green space.

Constructing the centrally featured pavilion shelter and restrooms.

Long-term priorities (10+ years)

Transform the peninsula with new piers and natural shorelines.

The Olmsted County Parks Department says this begins a five-year cycle to update the master plans for all county parks.

The new Lake Zumbro Park name is effective immediately but county officials say signage and other materials may not be updated until early 2021.