Olmsted County has new deputy administrator for health, housing, and human services

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County has named a new deputy administrator for its Health, Housing, and Human Services division.

Travis Gransee has agreed to take over the job overseeing the following county departments:

Adult & Family Services

Child & Family Services

Community Correction.

Family Support & Assistance

Housing and Redevelopment Authority

HHH Administration and Veterans Services

Gransee has been the director of Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections since 2014.

“As director of DFO Community Corrections, Travis earned the deep respect and trust of commissioners, other elected officials such as the county attorney, county sheriff, and district judges, as well as the community and Olmsted County employees,” says Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch. “I am confident Travis will continue to lead HHH in a way that integrates services for clients and continually re-evaluates programs for best outcomes while also serving the taxpayers with most efficient and effective service delivery.”