Olmsted County gets $500,000 for anti-poverty program

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County will receive half a million dollars as part of a two-year learning program for low-income families and children.

The Kresge Foundtaion has selected the county to be part of its national “Next Generation Initiative,” which supports efforts that go beyond traditional human services delivery methods and move toward new ways to create permanent pathways out of poverty.

“We are thrilled to join this cohort and receive this funding,” says Paul Fleissner, Deputy Administrator of Health, Housing and Human Services for Olmsted County. “The dollars we receive will help fund further development and operations of our Pathways Toward Prosperity and Well-Being program.”

That program is a multi-year pilot project with a long-term goal of transforming national policy and practice in ways that better support low income families’ moving out of poverty and improve economic conditions from one generation to the next.

“Over the next two years, this dynamic group of leaders will have the opportunity to learn from each other and national experts around the country and develop a network that collectively works to transform the sector and transform lives,” says Joelle Jude-Fontaine, Kresge Human Services senior program officer.

Olmsted County and Dakota County are partnering together on the Pathways Toward Prosperity and Well-Being program. It is for parents and their young children who are eligible for or receiving publicly-funded benefits such as Minnesota’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)-related programs, Childcare Assistance, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“Demonstrating progress and success in both Olmsted and Dakota counties is key to expanding and replicating the Pathways program in counties across the U.S.,” says Fleissner.