Olmsted County gets $150,000 for vaccine distribution

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A $154,679 grant is going to Olmsted County to help with the rapid administration of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says it’s part of $6.9 million for local public health agencies around the state. Olmsted County says grant funds will be used to:

- Administer COVID-19 vaccinations as rapidly as possible, typically within one week of receipt, to prioritized groups based on jurisdictional priorities and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and MDH.

- Work with local partners to ensure the vaccination of priority groups.

- Ensure clinic hours are accessible to a wide range of individuals in the community. This includes hosting events on evenings and weekends and considering accessibility considerations.

“We appreciate these funds from the state to help us in our community-wide vaccination efforts,” says Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Stephanie Podulke. “So many people in our community are partnering to get Olmsted County residents vaccinated as quickly as possible. In fact, more than 24 percent of Olmsted County has been vaccinated to date. We’re getting there, but it will take time. We appreciate everyone’s patience and continued adherence to COVID-19 health and safety measures.”