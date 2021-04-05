Olmsted County expresses concerns over high risk burn conditions

OLMSTED COUNTY., Minn. - Significant wind gusts and dry conditions are creating high risk conditions for grass fires across our area.

The Olmsted County Parks Department says it stopped a scheduled burn at Chester Woods Park due to the hazardous conditions.

There were several fires reported Monday, and over the weekend, including three in Olmsted County and several in North Iowa.

Park manager Tom Eckdahl says with the lack of snow and rain this season it’s not surprising to see the fires happening.

Eckdahl says even if you have a burning permit it’s best to hold off on utilizing it until there’s more moisture and some greener grass on the ground.

He explained, “Conditions like today when you have upper 70's, maybe even reaching nearly 80's, and a real low, relative, humidity. We try to postpone any burning when that humidity should drop below 25%. It's just you're setting yourself up for an incident that could be avoided.”

If you do have a burn permit it’s recommended you have safety zones around your burn as well as have sufficient help on hand if you’re new to the process.

There has also been a burn ban put into effect in Worth County today.