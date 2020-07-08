Olmsted County expands team of community outreach workers

KIMT NEWS 3 - Olmsted County is expanding their team of community outreach workers.

Tuesday, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners approved a proposal expanding a program that teams up community outreach workers with law enforcement.

Since 2017, one social workers has been riding along with police officers and sheriff's deputies to provide support for mental health and chemical calls.

Now, the goal is to have four staff working with law enforcement, as well as one supervisor.

"We know that a lot of folks with mental health issues end up in detention centers or prisons," Travis Gransee, Olmsted County Director of Community Corrections, said. "So this is one step in that effort to meet the community where they're at and provide the service that they need."

In this time of civil unrest in Minnesota and the country, Gransee said it's time to bridge law enforcement, corrections, and social services.

"This is an intentional effort by the county to address some of those very issues that people continue to believe need to change within the system," Gransee said, "and I can't disagree with that."

Gransee notes a timeline and specific details are still being worked out.