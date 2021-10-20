Olmsted County expands resources for those experiencing homelessness

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The COVID-19 pandemic really highlighted how better resources are essential for those experiencing homelessness in Olmsted County.

Over the past couple of years, the county has created day shelters, overnight warming facilities, and more with the help of community partners but now the Housing Stability Team of Olmsted County is taking it a step further.

Rochester Warming Center coordinator Rudy Naul said, “I often say if there was a positive thing about COVID is that it kind of just jump-started a program for those experiencing homelessness that maybe should have been in place many years ago.”

The county has now created the Empowering Connections Housing Outreach Center, known as ECHO, to help alleviate housing concerns.

The center is conveniently located right next to the Rochester Community Warming Center which is also right across from the government center.

After some extensive renovations, the warming center is able to serve more than 40 guests, until pandemic restrictions lift, and with the creation of the ECHO Center, there are even more resources in the works.

Naul added, “We're continuously trying to find different ways to expand those services and reach more people so it's been amazing.”

While Olmsted County says having dozens of beds available at the warming center is a great option for those experiencing homelessness it's not a one-size-fits-all solution.

That’s why housing director Dave Dunn says having the ECHO Center next door is a great next step.

Dunn explained, “People who are struggling to find housing don't know where to go. They don't know where to turn. The ECHO Center gives them that place to turn to, that place they can come to, that place they can actually meet with somebody and find out what options might be available to them.”

As Olmsted County continues to learn what’s needed within Rochester’s homeless population - staff are responding by creating resources. The ECHO Center offers individualized options from apartment rentals, hotel stays overnight shelter, and more.

Dunn added, “For us to talk about the progress we've made having the shelter every night, now having a location like the ECHO Center where people can connect, having day facilities like the Salvation Army and the Landing and others, really for us I think, it allows us to build that continuum in place that helps people get from homelessness to housing and helps them thrive.”

The ECHO Center is staffed with members of the Housing Stability Team. It’s open Monday-Friday from 8AM-5PM.