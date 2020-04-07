Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Olmsted County expands food assistance programs

Health, Housing and Human Services Department is working to make sure deliveries to families, veterans and seniors continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 3:21 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Whether it's our grandparents, a veteran friend or a family next door making sure everyone has food during this uncertain time is a priority for us all.

That’s why the Health, Housing and Human Services Department is working to make sure deliveries to families, veterans and seniors continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy administrator Paul Fleissner says the department currently expanded the Meals on Wheels program delivery from one meal a day to two meals a day.

The department has also created an alternative delivery system for Channel One Regional Food Bank out of the Olmsted County Public Health building.

In addition Fleissner said Channel One has expressed concern about staffing since the department has multiple workers being screened for COVID-19.

He explained, “I just learned today they have three staff being screened for COVID-19 right now and they're a little worried that they need back-up drivers and fork lift operators so I've been working with EMT and we're hoping that some county folks will be able to get trained in and do some of that work.”

Channel One is also asking the county to look closer at seniors who need assistance. The county is now finding a way to deliver to nearly 500 seniors in Olmsted County.

The department says it also expects to see a growing need for food support especially as people get laid off during this pandemic

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 67°
Warmer air arrives before a big cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City schools develop plan for education

Image

Minnesota high schools light up to honor the class of 2020

Image

COVID-19 impacts on funeral homes

Image

Olmsted County Court hearing suspended

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a rapid warm up followed by a cool down

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/6

Image

Making it easier for Med City residents to get hotels during Covid-19

Image

Local Doctor talks Covid-19, not afraid to do her job

Image

Not touching your face challenge

Community Events