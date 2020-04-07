Olmsted County expands food assistance programs

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Whether it's our grandparents, a veteran friend or a family next door making sure everyone has food during this uncertain time is a priority for us all.

That’s why the Health, Housing and Human Services Department is working to make sure deliveries to families, veterans and seniors continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy administrator Paul Fleissner says the department currently expanded the Meals on Wheels program delivery from one meal a day to two meals a day.

The department has also created an alternative delivery system for Channel One Regional Food Bank out of the Olmsted County Public Health building.

In addition Fleissner said Channel One has expressed concern about staffing since the department has multiple workers being screened for COVID-19.

He explained, “I just learned today they have three staff being screened for COVID-19 right now and they're a little worried that they need back-up drivers and fork lift operators so I've been working with EMT and we're hoping that some county folks will be able to get trained in and do some of that work.”

Channel One is also asking the county to look closer at seniors who need assistance. The county is now finding a way to deliver to nearly 500 seniors in Olmsted County.

The department says it also expects to see a growing need for food support especially as people get laid off during this pandemic