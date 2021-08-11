Olmsted County encouraging more mask use as COVID transmission is high

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County is reemphasizing the importance of vaccination and mask-wearing as the county moves into the "high" category for community transmission of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Olmsted County has reached 100 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days or a 10% positive test rate over the past seven days.

Because COVID-19 transmission has not decreased to moderate or low levels, Olmsted County says it continues to recommend everyone wears a mask, even if they are vaccinated, in the following situations:

- In public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high community transmission (which includes Olmsted County currently).

- Where there is a high risk of COVID-19 spread or complications from COVID-19 infection, such as schools, health care settings, homeless shelters, and correctional facilities.

- If you are immunocompromised or at an increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19.

- If you live or frequently interact with someone who is immunocompromised, not fully vaccinated, or at an increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19.