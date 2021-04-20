Olmsted County easing the penalty on late property tax payment

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County is giving some property tax payers a break as they continue to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because some people may have difficulty meeting the May 17 deadline for the first half payment of 2021 property taxes, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners has approved a a one-time temporary abatement of the penalty and interest for late property tax payments. Late payment penalties will not begin until July 15.

County officials say this does not apply to property taxes paid by escrow and those who can are still encouraged to pay first-half property taxes by May 17. Partial property tax payments will also be accepted up to July 15.