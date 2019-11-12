Clear

Olmsted County duo plead not guilty to separate burglaries

Authorities say woman was found half-naked in the trunk of a car.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 1:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people arrested after a case that began with a burglary report and ended with a half-naked woman in the trunk of a car are pleading not guilty.

Kirsten Elaine Hart, 29 of Byron, is charged with 2nd degree burglary and 5th degree drug possession. Robert Jeffrey Felten, 38 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree burglary and theft.

They were arrested on August 15 after law enforcement responded to a burglary in progress in the 1600 block of Sattry Road NW in Oronoco Township. Investigators say Hart got into a scuffle with a 64-year-old female victim, had part of her shirt ripped off, then got into the trunk of a passing car. The driver told Olmsted County deputies he panicked upon seeing Hart and didn’t know what to do.

Law enforcement says Hart stole pill bottles, debit/credit cards, and $150 in cash. Investigators say iPads stolen from a school were also found in Hart’s vehicle. Felten is accused of stealing those iPads.

Hart is scheduled to stand trial starting February 18, 2020. Felten’s trial is set to begin March 30, 2020.

