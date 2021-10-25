Olmsted County drug dealer sent to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dealing drugs is sending a former Rochester man to prison.

Sean Alexander, 43 of Maplewood, has been sentenced to five years and one month behind bars, with credit for 14 days already served.

Alexander was arrested in February after a months-long investigation in Olmsted County that authorities say began with a tip in August 2020 of someone selling large amounts of heroin.

Alexander was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Interstate 90. Investigators say that led to a search of a Rochester address where 378.5 grams of marijuana, 39 grams of heroin, digital scales, marijuana wax, and paraphernalia were discovered.

Alexander pleaded guilty in August to third-degree drug sales.