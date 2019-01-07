Clear
Olmsted County drug conviction is upheld

Robert Crum Robert Crum

Man convicted in 2015 challenged his sentencing.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 3:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota court of Appeals has upheld the sentence of an Olmsted County drug dealer.

Robert Lee Crum, 42, was convicted in March 2015 of 1st degree sale of cocaine, four counts of 2nd degree controlled substance crime, and 3rd degree sale of drugs. Law enforcement says he sold cocaine to a confidential informant four times in May and June of 2014. Crum was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison.

He filed an appeal, arguing that old convictions were used to increase his criminal history score. Under Minnesota law, prior felony convictions are no longer to be considered in sentencing if 15 years or more has passed since the sentence was served.

Crum says his 1995 convictions in Illinois should therefore not have been counted as part of his criminal history, but the Court of Appeals says the sentence for those crimes ended in 2001 and that is less than 15 years before his drug arrest in Olmsted County.

Incoming fronts will bring a chance for a wintry mixture and light snow tonight and into Tuesday.
