Olmsted County drug convict pleads not guilty to Fillmore County burglary

PRESTON, Minn. – A man accused of getting one more crime in before being sent to prison is pleading not guilty.

Adam James Glende, 36 of Winona, is charged in Fillmore County with three counts of theft, 3rd degree burglary, and 4th degree burglary. He is accused of stealing a motorcycle in Mabel on June 25. Court documents state the motorcycle’s owner listed it on Facebook for sale and was contacted by Glende, who then simply stole it out of the garage when he knew the owner would not be home.

This alleged theft occurred just about a month before Glende was sentenced to prison for drug possession in Olmsted County. He pleaded guilty on March 19 to 1st degree possession of meth. Rochester police say Glende was arrested on January 28 after they found him walking away from a stolen motorcycle. Officers say a search of Glende found a stolen handgun and 38 grams of methamphetamine.

On July 23, Glende was sentenced to six years and three months in prison, with credit for 88 days already served.