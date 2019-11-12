Olmsted County drug bust moving toward sentencing and federal court

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One man arrested in an Olmsted County drug bust is set for sentencing while another is now facing federal prosecution.

Michael Jaye Kochen, 38 of Rochester, and Patrick Lloyd Henry, 36 of Rochester, were arrested on March 12 after a traffic stop in the 700 block of 13th Avenue NE. An officer says he saw a digital scale on the floor of the vehicle and a search then found 186 grams of methamphetamine.

Kochen was charged with two counts of 1st degree aggravated controlled substance crime, 1st degree sale of meth, and 1st degree possession of meth. He pleaded not guilty in April but court records show a sentencing hearing for Kochen is now scheduled for December 30.

Henry pleaded not guilty to two counts of 1st degree controlled substance crime, 1st degree possession of meth, 1st degree sale of meth, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. His trial on those charges was set for January but has now been cancelled.

However, Henry has been indicted in Minnesota Federal Court for unlawful possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal. The indictment states that when Henry was searched during the March 12 traffic stop, he had in his possession a Kel-Tec P11 9mm semi-automatic handgun. Authorities say Henry has previous felony convictions in Olmsted County for domestic assault, 1st degree drug sales, and 3rd degree drug sales and was on probation when he was found with the gun.

Henry has not yet entered a plea in Minnesota Federal Court.