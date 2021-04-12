Olmsted County driver in Steele County collision

MERIDEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Olmsted County driver is involved in a two-vehicle collision in Steele County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 6:30 pm Sunday on Highway 14, near mile marker 167. The Patrol says Nicholas Paul Stoffel, 19 of Mankato, was driving west when he crashed into parked vehicle and rolled.

Stoffel was taken to Owatonna Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the parked vehicle, Manual Enrique Muro, 32 of Oronoco, was not injured.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Owatonna Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.