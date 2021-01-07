Olmsted County discusses how to distribute $3.1 million in COVID-19 relief funds

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County is working to pinpoint the best way to distribute $3.1 million dollars in state relief funds.

This is the third round of funding being handed out to businesses to keep them afloat but there will likely be changes to reach more businesses in need with the state relief.

County administrator Heidi Welsch says the board is discussing using the decrease in revenue this time around versus the loss in profits as a marker for which businesses apply and receive grant funds.

Revenue is the total amount of income generated by the sale of goods and services where as profit is the amount of income that remains after accounting for all expenses.

Welsch added, "By changing the eligibility criteria from a look at profit loss to revenue loss I hope it's going to allow some businesses that really didn't rise very high in that pool or weren't eligible before to be eligible this time."

The hope is to finalize the details of the distribution during the next board meeting on January 19.

Then, after that, businesses should be able to apply for up to $25,000 grants.

There will likely be $175,000 earmarked for non-profits. The county will have until March 15 to distribute the state funds.