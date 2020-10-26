Olmsted County direct balloting begins Oct. 27

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Almost a week out from the General Election, people are taking advantage of getting their ballot in before Nov. 3.

Direct balloting starts on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Olmsted County. It allows voters to come and submit their ballot into the tabulator in person.

There are two pop-up voting locations people can go: one at the Olmsted County Government Center and the other at the Elections Office, located at 2122 Campus Drive SE.

If you're registered to vote, you just show up. If you're not, you need to bring the necessary documentation.

Absentee votes won't be tallied until after 8:00 p.m. when polls close on Election Day..

Local election officials are expecting a large turnout.

"More and more voters are taking opportunities either the convenience, or the advantage of voting by mail, or voting so they don't have to be around large crowds of people," Mark Krupski, the director of Olmsted County Property Records & Licensing, said.

If you do choose to vote by mail, it must be postmarked by Nov. 3. Election officials are encouraging people to not wait.

Early absentee voting continues through Monday, Nov. 2.